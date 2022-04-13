The One Reason Lala Kent Doesn't Regret Her Relationship With Randall Emmett
For many fans, it wasn't exactly a surprise when Lala Kent and Randall Emmett called it quits, as their relationship was plagued by scandal from the very start. Kent met Emmett sometime in 2015, according to Us Weekly, and later heated up as an item while filming "Vanderpump Rules" in 2016. The terms of their relationship have been widely speculated as the timeline of Emmett's separation from his then-wife wasn't clear in relation to when he got together with Kent. Emmett immediately began showering the Bravo-lebrity with luxurious gifts like designer handbags and a brand new Range Rover, drawing more scrutiny to their romance.
Despite negative press and speculation, the couple got engaged in September 2018, and welcomed their daughter Ocean in March 2021. However, the couple hit a breaking point when it was confirmed in November 2021 that Emmett and Kent had split after filming "VPR" Season 9 together. Sadly — but unsurprisingly, depending on who you ask — the reason behind the split was the producer's alleged infidelity, per Us Weekly. Kent didn't hold back her harsh feeling about Emmett after the break-up, calling him "the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life" on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in December 2021, per People.
Kent recently opened up about the breakup again, and shared why she has no regrets about the troubled relationship.
Lala Kent wants to focus on the positive
Lala Kent's split from Randall Emmett was hard, but at least one good thing came out of the relationship: her daughter Ocean. On an April 11 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Kent got real about how she sees her relationship with Emmett months after the split. "Do you regret not listening to your 'Vanderpump Rules' friends when they tried to warn you about Randall's behavior?" Andy Cohen asked her. "You know I wanna say yes, but then I wouldn't have Ocean," Kent replied. "So I just find that it was all supposed to happen for a reason. The best thing in my entire life came out of that relationship."
Kent added that she thought she had trouble seeing who Emmett really was at the time, but she suspected others in Hollywood knew all about his dark side long before she did. "Randall always lives a double life," a source told Page Six in October 2021. "He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."
Though Kent is trying to focus on the positive with her daughter Ocean, there are still some bitter feelings towards her cheating ex. Case in point: Kent revealed on "WWHL" that she cut her co-star Tom Schwartz out of her life after learning he was still hanging out with Emmett, per Us Weekly.