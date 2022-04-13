The One Reason Lala Kent Doesn't Regret Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

For many fans, it wasn't exactly a surprise when Lala Kent and Randall Emmett called it quits, as their relationship was plagued by scandal from the very start. Kent met Emmett sometime in 2015, according to Us Weekly, and later heated up as an item while filming "Vanderpump Rules" in 2016. The terms of their relationship have been widely speculated as the timeline of Emmett's separation from his then-wife wasn't clear in relation to when he got together with Kent. Emmett immediately began showering the Bravo-lebrity with luxurious gifts like designer handbags and a brand new Range Rover, drawing more scrutiny to their romance.

Despite negative press and speculation, the couple got engaged in September 2018, and welcomed their daughter Ocean in March 2021. However, the couple hit a breaking point when it was confirmed in November 2021 that Emmett and Kent had split after filming "VPR" Season 9 together. Sadly — but unsurprisingly, depending on who you ask — the reason behind the split was the producer's alleged infidelity, per Us Weekly. Kent didn't hold back her harsh feeling about Emmett after the break-up, calling him "the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life" on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in December 2021, per People.

Kent recently opened up about the breakup again, and shared why she has no regrets about the troubled relationship.