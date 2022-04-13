Why Mark Wahlberg's Children Are Humiliated By His Past

Mark Wahlberg is easily one of the most recognizable stars in the movie industry, and we're not going to lie — he seems like one pretty cool dude. In addition to acting, he also co-owns restaurant chain Wahlburgers with his brothers, proving that he's a great businessman, too. Outside of the spotlight, the star and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four kids — Ella, Brendan, Michael, and Grace. When he's not promoting films or projects, the star shares photos of his brood on Instagram from time to time.

As comes with the territory of being an actor, the press frequently asks Wahlberg about his kids and what the family dynamic is like. During one particular interview, he proved that he's like pretty much every other father when it comes to his daughter's dating life. "You want to hang out with him? I wanna meet him, and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment," he told "The Graham Norton Show" about his daughter's potential suitor. "All of a sudden, this kid comes over, and he one-ups me: he brings his mom." We can only imagine that the task of dating one of Wahlberg's kids would be daunting enough already.

As the star makes his rounds to promote his film "Father Stu," he stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and chatted about a variety of topics, including his kids. And it turns out, they don't love certain aspects of his past.