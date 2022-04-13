Gillian Anderson Reveals The Intimate Way She Once Connected With Bill Clinton

Gillian Anderson may be portraying former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt on her new Showtime series, "The First Lady," but she told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" she's only met one President of the United States once. It was Bill Clinton, it was 1992, and as Anderson told the story, it was kind of an intimate introduction.

Anderson will be playing Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime's upcoming series "The First Lady." However, according to her at least, she's much too short for the role. "Isn't it nice to be at a point in your career where somebody offers you a pretty great part and you're like, 'Are you guys sure? I don't know if I'm sold,'" Kimmel joked when Anderson said she wasn't sure if she was the right person to play the iconic former first lady. Anderson is only listed as 5 feet, 3 inches by Celeb Heights. The longest-serving first lady in American history was a towering 5 feet, eleven inches.

Now Anderson is an accomplished star with an OBE, but back in the early '90s, she was as capable of being starstruck as anyone else.