Why Maisie Williams Had Reservations About Her New Acting Role

Maisie Williams has been a part of several television shows and films, but none more famous than her role as Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones." Believe it or not, the show first aired in 2011 when Williams was just 12 years old, and fans got to see the star grow up a little more each season. She remained on the series through the very end in 2019. In Hollywood, nearly every actor has a career-defining role, like Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Greene in "Friends" or Michael Richards as Kramer in "Seinfeld." Following along with the theme, there's no doubt that Williams' role as Arya Stark put her on the map and it's likely the role that people will always remember her by.

And while the HBO series had a cult-like following during its time on-air and Williams had plenty of fans who loved her, that doesn't mean that she didn't resent the role a bit. "I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming," she told British GQ in April. "And then I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

Interestingly enough, Williams' next role has a lot to do with her body, and it will be vastly different from her part as Arya.