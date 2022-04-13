Viola Davis Opens Up About The Difficult Relationship She Had With Her Father

Viola Davis has always been vocal about her experience with child poverty. The "Fences" actor further elaborated on that tumultuous period of her life in an interview with People magazine. The actor — whose upcoming memoir, "Finding Me," hits shelves on April 26 — revealed to the outlet that she decided to forgive her father, despite the years of abuse he inflicted on their family.

"My dad changed," the actor said of her father, Dan, who died in 2006 of pancreatic cancer. Davis goes on to explain that the decision to mend her relationship with her father came after learning he had made amends with his wife (and Davis's mother), Mae Alice. "My mom said he apologized to her every single day. Every single day, he rubbed her feet. Forgiveness is not pretty."

Davis has previously spoken about the love she has for her father and was sure to mention him during her induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. "The only thing I could think about is my dad," she said during the ceremony. "I wish he were here." (via USA Today).