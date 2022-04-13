What's Going On With Kanye West's Plans For The House He Bought Next Door To Kim Kardashian?

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's divorce journey has been nothing short of exciting. Kardashian, who wed Ye in 2014, was declared legally single in March after months of back-and-forth on social media. As news of their impending divorce made headlines, the couple was left to divide their assets. According to TMZ, Kardashian was granted the family's $60 million estate in Hidden Hills, which was designed by Ye in collaboration with architect Axel Vervoordt.

Two months after the couple's marital home was transferred to Kardashian, Ye purchased a $4.5 million home, adjacent to Kardashian's estate. The "Gold Digger" rapper reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price for the 3,650 square foot property, per the Daily Mail. A source would later explain to the New York Post, that Ye purchased the home so that he could be close to his children. "It's just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat," the source said. But Ye has yet to update fans on the status of the property, leaving many to wonder what is going on with the newly acquired home.