Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Proves Daughter Kensie Is Her Twin

Ever since the first season of "Southern Charm" aired in 2014, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel's relationship has been front and center in the spotlight, according to Us Weekly. Dennis wasn't on the Bravo docuseries full-time at the beginning of their romantic affair, however, she started making frequent appearances on the show as the two dated on and off until Season 3.

Most of Dennis and Ravenel's time together was drama-filled. Shocking fans, Dennis secretly gave birth to their daughter Kensington in March 2014, per Us Weekly. Then one year later in November 2015, the former couple welcomed their son Saint into the mix. The ending of their relationship led to a tumultuous custody battle over their two children. Amid their toxic breakup and public custody fight, Dennis reportedly sought help at a drug treatment center.

Ravenel has gained primary custody of their children and Dennis has weekend visitation rights, People noted. The U.S. Sun reported that Dennis lost to the family court system back in March 2021. However, it looks like things are looking up for the Bravo star, as she has been seen spending more quality time with her kids, per an April 11 Instagram post, where Dennis proudly stated her daughter "wants to be exactly" like her.