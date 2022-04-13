Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Proves Daughter Kensie Is Her Twin
Ever since the first season of "Southern Charm" aired in 2014, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel's relationship has been front and center in the spotlight, according to Us Weekly. Dennis wasn't on the Bravo docuseries full-time at the beginning of their romantic affair, however, she started making frequent appearances on the show as the two dated on and off until Season 3.
Most of Dennis and Ravenel's time together was drama-filled. Shocking fans, Dennis secretly gave birth to their daughter Kensington in March 2014, per Us Weekly. Then one year later in November 2015, the former couple welcomed their son Saint into the mix. The ending of their relationship led to a tumultuous custody battle over their two children. Amid their toxic breakup and public custody fight, Dennis reportedly sought help at a drug treatment center.
Ravenel has gained primary custody of their children and Dennis has weekend visitation rights, People noted. The U.S. Sun reported that Dennis lost to the family court system back in March 2021. However, it looks like things are looking up for the Bravo star, as she has been seen spending more quality time with her kids, per an April 11 Instagram post, where Dennis proudly stated her daughter "wants to be exactly" like her.
Kathryn Dennis calls her daughter her 'mini me'
Kathryn Dennis currently has "supervised visitation during the day Saturday and Sunday every other weekend" of her two children Kensington and Saint, reported The U.S. Sun. And it seems that the "Southern Charm" star has a sweet relationship with her daughter Kensington amid her custody terms with Thomas Ravenel. On April 11, she shared a snap of the pair together that showed her daughter's impressive makeup skills.
The Bravo star captioned the mother-daughter photo, "Mini me loves to play with makeup when she comes to our home. Love to see her embrace the girly side that she has always had." Adding in a crying emoji, Dennis said, "Sweet girl just wants to be like Mom." She called her daughter a "queen" and added, "All these years I've never been able to master eyeliner but lil sweet pea did AND she got ROYGBIV with it."
We're glad to see the reality star is getting to spend more time with her kids, especially after expressing in September 2021 that she was "missing [her] babies," per Reality Blurb. It's also sweet to see that Kensington not only shares the same sparkly blue eyes and charming smile as her mom but also the same interests in glam, too.