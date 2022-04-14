Game Of Thrones Actor Arrested For Disturbing Reason

A "Game of Thrones" star is in some hot water after being arrested for a shocking crime earlier this month. On April 6, actor Joseph Gatt's home was searched, and he was subsequently arrested for allegedly engaging in "online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines," per a Los Angeles Police Department press release. Gatt was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense. The same day of his arrest, Gatts was released after posting $5,000 bail, reports TMZ. LAPD said the case was an ongoing investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

Gatt has had quite a few small roles in films and TV series, such as in "Dumbo" and "Thor," but arguably his most well-known part is in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Gatt stars as Thenn Warg, a member of the cannibalistic Thenn tribe who lives above the wall. Gatt only appeared in three episodes, as his character then died at the hands of Samwell Tarley (John Bradley). After posting bail, Gatt is speaking out and attempting to clear his name.