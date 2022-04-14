Game Of Thrones Actor Arrested For Disturbing Reason
A "Game of Thrones" star is in some hot water after being arrested for a shocking crime earlier this month. On April 6, actor Joseph Gatt's home was searched, and he was subsequently arrested for allegedly engaging in "online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines," per a Los Angeles Police Department press release. Gatt was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense. The same day of his arrest, Gatts was released after posting $5,000 bail, reports TMZ. LAPD said the case was an ongoing investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.
Gatt has had quite a few small roles in films and TV series, such as in "Dumbo" and "Thor," but arguably his most well-known part is in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Gatt stars as Thenn Warg, a member of the cannibalistic Thenn tribe who lives above the wall. Gatt only appeared in three episodes, as his character then died at the hands of Samwell Tarley (John Bradley). After posting bail, Gatt is speaking out and attempting to clear his name.
Joseph Gatt speaks out
Following his arrest, Joseph Gatt took to Twitter on April 13 to clear the air in a personal statement. He called the allegations against him "absolutely horrifying and completely untrue." He continued, "They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release." Gatt added that he's fully cooperating with the police and is "looking forward to clearing my good name." He closed out his statement by thanking his supporters who know the claims made against him are untrue, and wrote that he could not speak further on the issue.
Interestingly enough, Gatt isn't the only actor to have been arrested following his appearance on "Game of Thrones." Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in Season 1, was arrested shortly after his character was killed off in 2012 for allegedly sending harassing calls and texts to ex-wife Georgina Sutcliffe, per Mirror. Then in May 2021, Elyes Gabel, who starred as Rakharo in Seasons 1 and 2, was arrested on two counts of assault for allegedly choking his girlfriend, according to E! News.