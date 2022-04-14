The Sad Revelation Vanessa And Nick Lachey Learned In Relationship Therapy

It isn't the first time around the marriage rodeo for Nick Lachey, so you would think he'd have learned a thing or two by now. Nick was famously married to Jessica Simpson for three years. They even had a reality show, "The Newlyweds," which lasted for three seasons before being canceled by MTV. Nick and Jessica were the tabloid couple de jour until they announced their split on Thanksgiving 2005.

Simpson went on to marry Eric Johnson, and Nick wed Vanessa Lachey. These days, Simpson keeps a lower profile and is more likely to pop up on a book page than on a TV screen. However, Nick has headed down the reality route again with his and Vanessa's Netflix show, "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," and although they get down and candid in it, sadly, there's not been even one mention of chicken of the sea.

Nick and Vanessa are the hosts and are there to dish out relationship advice based on experience. Critics have panned the show, which sees couples on the verge of breaking up paired with other partners in a last bid attempt to turn things around. However, does it work? Well, it did for Nick and Vanessa. The couple admits in one clip that they split for a month and each saw another person — which ultimately made them appreciate their relationship more. In the show reunion episode, viewers also discover the sad lesson Vanessa and Nick Lachey learned in relationship therapy.