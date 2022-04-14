What's The Real Meaning Of Diamonds By Amanda Bynes? Here's What We Think

The news keeps getting better and better for former child star Amanda Bynes. After a few very rough years, Bynes was officially released from her conservatorship in 2022. Bynes' parents gained financial and physical control over her in 2013 after she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital following a series of increasingly bizarre incidents ,which culminated in her lighting her parent's driveway on fire, per CBS.

Bynes released a statement after news of the judge's decision broke. "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time," she said, per People. "I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years." Bynes added that she's looking forward to "living and working independently." Bynes also stated that she had some exciting work lined up, including an upcoming fragrance line.

So, what's on the horizon for Amanda Bynes besides a new fragrance? We aren't sure about her projects, but we are sure that no one would have guessed she'd release a rap song — which is exactly what she just did.