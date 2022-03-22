Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Has Finally Come To An End

With so much talk around conservatorship in the last few years, particularly in the conversations around Britney Spears' conservatorship, it should come as no surprise that more stars are speaking out on the issue. Amanda Bynes is now center stage of the conservatorship conversation since taking steps in February to end her own. Bynes has been under her mother Lynn Bynes' control as conservator when it comes to choices around her health, wellbeing, or money since 2013. On February 25, Bynes officially filed to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade of living with it.

Her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People that same month, "She [Amanda] believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." Esquibias previously told the outlet in April 2021 that "Bynes was doing very well," noting "she lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes." Bynes also got engaged to her fiancé Paul Michael who she has been linked to since 2019.

Cut to March 22, and Bynes is officially free of her conservatorship.