Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Has Finally Come To An End
With so much talk around conservatorship in the last few years, particularly in the conversations around Britney Spears' conservatorship, it should come as no surprise that more stars are speaking out on the issue. Amanda Bynes is now center stage of the conservatorship conversation since taking steps in February to end her own. Bynes has been under her mother Lynn Bynes' control as conservator when it comes to choices around her health, wellbeing, or money since 2013. On February 25, Bynes officially filed to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade of living with it.
Her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People that same month, "She [Amanda] believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." Esquibias previously told the outlet in April 2021 that "Bynes was doing very well," noting "she lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes." Bynes also got engaged to her fiancé Paul Michael who she has been linked to since 2019.
Cut to March 22, and Bynes is officially free of her conservatorship.
Amanda Bynes looks forward to 'living her life'
On March 22 Judge Roger Lund issued a ruling regarding Amanda Bynes' conservatorship held by her mother Lynn Bynes, determining the conservatorship was "no longer required" and could finally come to an end, according to Variety. Judge Lund explained Bynes had "done everything the court has asked over a long period of time," per Variety. Bynes was not present at the hearing.
With the conservatorship dismissed, Bynes can now make all decisions around her personal and financial situations. It's a change that's also supported by her family, as Bynes' mother and father had no objections to ending the conservatorship. In fact, her mother's lawyer told Rolling Stone that Lynn is "excited" to have a relationship with her daughter that doesn't involve conservatorship.
After the hearing, Bynes' lawyer David A. Esquibias told TMZ, "Amanda appreciates the love and support of her fans during this time. She thanks her family for never giving up. Now that the conservatorship has ended, she looks forward to completing her bachelor's degree and living her life." We wish Bynes and her fiancé the best on this new journey.