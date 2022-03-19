Amanda Bynes Has Big Plans For Her Conservatorship-Free Life

Amanda Bynes is having a great start to 2022 and is working hard towards regaining her freedom. Almost 10 years after she was placed under a psychiatric hold for erratic behavior — including setting a stranger's driveway on fire – she filed a petition to terminate her since-established conservatorship. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People in February. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Bynes' psychiatrist supported the termination. "Ms. Bynes has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders," the filing states. "Ms. Bynes' psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment." Furthermore, Bynes' mother, Lynn Organ, also supports the termination.

Seeing that it's just a matter of time before her termination gets approved, Bynes has made big plans for her conservatorship-free life — and it includes her fiancé Paul Michael. Here's everything we know about their future together.