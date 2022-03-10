Amanda Bynes Is Making A Major Change To Her Appearance
Amanda Bynes has been making headlines as of 2022; this time for a good reason. The "She's The Man" alum previously raised eyebrows in 2013, after her increasingly erratic behavior — including starting a fire in a stranger's driveway — had her placed under a psychiatric hold, per Page Six. Following the incident, People reported that Bynes' mother was granted conservatorship of the former Nickelodeon star in 2014.
But unlike what's widely believed about Britney Spears' recently terminated conservatorship, Bynes' was apparently done with her best interests at heart, and it was never meant to be permanent. As TMZ reported in February 2022, Bynes has been working diligently since 2013 to regain her independence and has been acing her classes at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in addition to prioritizing her sobriety. Her attorney, David Esquibias, also spoke positively of his client's various entrepreneurial pursuits. "[Amanda] is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line," he added to Page Six.
Now that Bynes has filed to end her years-long conservatorship, per People, she's taking steps to reconnect with her fans in a positive way. "My court date is coming up in two weeks," she explained in a video posted to her new Instagram account in March. "I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out." But Bynes didn't stop with the single uplifting video. Perhaps in preparation for her court date, she revealed that she's making a major change to her appearance.
Amanda Bynes is removing her face tattoo
In a video posted to her Instagram account on March 9, Amanda Bynes revealed that she's in the process of removing the heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek. "Tattoo removal process," she captioned the footage, which showed her taking off her glasses to give fans a closer look at the faded ink. Per E! News, the "Hairspray" alum originally debuted the tat back in December 2019 on her former Instagram account. And it's not the only change Bynes is making! In a separate video posted on March 9, she ditched the ombré look to flaunt her more natural brown hair, "possibly in her effort to look more polished in the courtroom," as Page Six speculated.
Just two days after posting her first video, Bynes' Instagram account has already amassed 50.7K followers and counting, proving that her followers are supportive of all the positive changes she's made in her life. Likewise, her parents are delighted with their daughter's success and "completely support Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship," per E! News. "Lynn [Amanda's mom] is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," the family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, told the outlet in February.
For now at least, all signs are a-go that Bynes will be able to regain her independence come the end of the March — and show off her tattoo-free face in the process.