Amanda Bynes Is Making A Major Change To Her Appearance

Amanda Bynes has been making headlines as of 2022; this time for a good reason. The "She's The Man" alum previously raised eyebrows in 2013, after her increasingly erratic behavior — including starting a fire in a stranger's driveway — had her placed under a psychiatric hold, per Page Six. Following the incident, People reported that Bynes' mother was granted conservatorship of the former Nickelodeon star in 2014.

But unlike what's widely believed about Britney Spears' recently terminated conservatorship, Bynes' was apparently done with her best interests at heart, and it was never meant to be permanent. As TMZ reported in February 2022, Bynes has been working diligently since 2013 to regain her independence and has been acing her classes at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in addition to prioritizing her sobriety. Her attorney, David Esquibias, also spoke positively of his client's various entrepreneurial pursuits. "[Amanda] is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line," he added to Page Six.

Now that Bynes has filed to end her years-long conservatorship, per People, she's taking steps to reconnect with her fans in a positive way. "My court date is coming up in two weeks," she explained in a video posted to her new Instagram account in March. "I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out." But Bynes didn't stop with the single uplifting video. Perhaps in preparation for her court date, she revealed that she's making a major change to her appearance.