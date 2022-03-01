How Do Amanda Bynes' Parents Feel About Her Wanting To End The Conservatorship?

Amanda Bynes' parents have some thoughts over her desire to end her conservatorship. On Wednesday, February 23, the former Nickelodeon star filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship of both her person and estate, which she had been under since 2013. At the time, it was only supposed to be temporary, after an incident where the actor had allegedly set a driveway on fire. The following year, her mother, Lynn Organ, had gained full conservatorship.

Now, nine years later, Bynes seeks to regain full control of her life. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." In April 2021, Esquibias assured that Bynes was "doing great" and has been keeping busy. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

The concept of conservatorship has entered mainstream consciousness thanks to the #FreeBritney movement, when pop star Britney Spears won a public battle against her family in an effort to free herself from the conservatorship she had been under for more than a decade. But according to Esquibias, Bynes' decision wasn't inspired by Spears, and the star kickstarted the process long before the movement made the headlines, per the Independent. And unlike Spears' parents who tried to bar her, Bynes' family is supportive of her decision.