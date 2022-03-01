How Do Amanda Bynes' Parents Feel About Her Wanting To End The Conservatorship?
Amanda Bynes' parents have some thoughts over her desire to end her conservatorship. On Wednesday, February 23, the former Nickelodeon star filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship of both her person and estate, which she had been under since 2013. At the time, it was only supposed to be temporary, after an incident where the actor had allegedly set a driveway on fire. The following year, her mother, Lynn Organ, had gained full conservatorship.
Now, nine years later, Bynes seeks to regain full control of her life. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." In April 2021, Esquibias assured that Bynes was "doing great" and has been keeping busy. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."
The concept of conservatorship has entered mainstream consciousness thanks to the #FreeBritney movement, when pop star Britney Spears won a public battle against her family in an effort to free herself from the conservatorship she had been under for more than a decade. But according to Esquibias, Bynes' decision wasn't inspired by Spears, and the star kickstarted the process long before the movement made the headlines, per the Independent. And unlike Spears' parents who tried to bar her, Bynes' family is supportive of her decision.
Amanda Bynes' parents are 'thrilled'
Amanda Bynes' parents are nothing but happy that she is now trying to live her life on her own terms. Upon finding out that their daughter has filed for a request to end her conservatorship, her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, expressed their support.
"The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," attorney Tamar Arminak told NBC News. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship." Arminak also suggested to E! News that Lynn is just as happy about the potential end of the conservatorship as Amanda is. "Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," she said. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."
The "She's The Man" actor has disappeared from the limelight for the better part of the last decade, but in 2018, she told Paper Magazine that she's excited about what the future holds. "I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would," she confessed. "I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."