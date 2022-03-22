How Does Amanda Bynes' Mom Really Feel About Her Conservatorship Ending?

In the wake of Britney Spears' highly publicized conservatorship ending, actor Amanda Bynes may also be enjoying newfound freedom soon. The "Amanda Show" and "All That" star has been under a conservatorship since 2013, when Amanda's mental health outwardly appeared to be in distress.

In 2013, Amanda was involved in a series of tabloid-worthy scandals including a DUI, a hit and run, erratic spending sprees, and bizarre social media behavior brought on by drug use, per Los Angeles Times. "I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said," Amanda said in an interview with Paper Magazine referring to her erratic Twitter outbursts. "I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me." Despite that moment of clarity, Amanda's conservatorship has remained in place. While her finances have been controlled by a trust since 2017, her physical person has been remained under the control of her mother, Lynn Bynes.

In March 2022, a judge ruled that Amanda was in a good spot and able to care for herself and her assets once again. A judge indicated that they were likely to grant Amanda's petition to terminate her conservatorship, per NBC. That is exactly what Amanda wants — but what about Lynn, the woman controlling her for the last nine years?