Jamie Spears' Legal Battle With Britney Just Got Even Nastier

It may be hard to believe, but Britney Spears' legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, may be turning even nastier. The two have had a very contagious for a while now, much of which appeared to stem from Britney's now infamous conservatorship, in which Jamie was heavily involved, with Britney even taking serious aim at her dad during a virtual court appearance in June 2021.

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it," she said in court, per BBC. "I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it."

As fans will already know, it was ruled that the conservatorship be ended in November — but things only appeared to get worse between Britney and her dad. Since then, plenty has been reported when it comes to Britney's relationship with her family, including a major feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mom, Lynne Spears, with the "If U Seek Amy" singer even telling the two via Instagram that she wished she'd slapped them.

But that's far from all. Page Six reported in January that a former FBI special agent had corroborated claims suggesting Britney's father allegedly spied on her by monitoring her phone and also bugged her bedroom — and now another major part of the family drama could be about to explode.