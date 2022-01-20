Jamie Spears' Legal Battle With Britney Just Got Even Nastier
It may be hard to believe, but Britney Spears' legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, may be turning even nastier. The two have had a very contagious for a while now, much of which appeared to stem from Britney's now infamous conservatorship, in which Jamie was heavily involved, with Britney even taking serious aim at her dad during a virtual court appearance in June 2021.
"The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it," she said in court, per BBC. "I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it."
As fans will already know, it was ruled that the conservatorship be ended in November — but things only appeared to get worse between Britney and her dad. Since then, plenty has been reported when it comes to Britney's relationship with her family, including a major feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mom, Lynne Spears, with the "If U Seek Amy" singer even telling the two via Instagram that she wished she'd slapped them.
But that's far from all. Page Six reported in January that a former FBI special agent had corroborated claims suggesting Britney's father allegedly spied on her by monitoring her phone and also bugged her bedroom — and now another major part of the family drama could be about to explode.
Britney Spears' lawyer vs. Jamie Spears' lawyer
While it seems like the Spears' drama is totally unfolding in the public in the wake of Britney Spears' conservatorship ending (Britney is hardly holding back when it comes to airing her thoughts on social media, after all!) even more could be about to spill out into the public sphere.
In court on January 19, Jamie Spears' lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, went head-to-head with Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and made a big request: For the judge to unseal Britney's health records. The usually private records could well become public knowledge from February if the motion is granted, according to People, with Jamie's lawyer claiming the "public has the right to know" what's really been going on with the singer. Rosengart asked for a decision to be postponed to April.
Rosengart also claimed that there was "sealed" information that the public didn't know about, claiming if it was unsealed it would paint Jamie in a different light.
But it seems like things really are nasty between the two parties. Jamie's lawyer accused Britney's of planting stories about his client and denied Jamie tapped Britney's phone or bugged her bedroom.
Britney has said plenty about her dad (particularly in court), but Jamie has claimed he did what he thought was best for his daughter. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests," his lawyer said in September 2021 (via Independent).