Former FBI Agent Just Made Bold Claim About Britney Spears' Dad

Unless you've been living under a rock you're probably well aware by now of the long, ongoing saga that is singer and dancer Britney Spears duking it out in court with her father and former conservator, James "Jamie" Spears.

Alas, things took a considerably darker turn on September 27, 2021 when Britney's legal team alleged in court filings that Jamie had been spying on her in the privacy of her home with the use of surveillance equipment, per The Guardian. "[If true, the surveillance is] a horrifying and unconscionable invasion of his adult daughter's privacy," court docs filed by Britney's team stated (via Far Out Magazine). "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a 'two-party' consent state."

But now an ex-FBI agent is weighing in on the highly publicized family drama and here's what she has to say...