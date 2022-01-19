Former FBI Agent Just Made Bold Claim About Britney Spears' Dad
Unless you've been living under a rock you're probably well aware by now of the long, ongoing saga that is singer and dancer Britney Spears duking it out in court with her father and former conservator, James "Jamie" Spears.
Alas, things took a considerably darker turn on September 27, 2021 when Britney's legal team alleged in court filings that Jamie had been spying on her in the privacy of her home with the use of surveillance equipment, per The Guardian. "[If true, the surveillance is] a horrifying and unconscionable invasion of his adult daughter's privacy," court docs filed by Britney's team stated (via Far Out Magazine). "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a 'two-party' consent state."
But now an ex-FBI agent is weighing in on the highly publicized family drama and here's what she has to say...
Former FBI agent Sherine Ebadi said Britney Spears' dad violated her privacy
Big Brother Papa Bear is always watching.
As you may recall, the 2021 New York Times documentary "Controlling" Britney Spears" was the first to officially allege that Britney Spears' father, James "Jamie" Spears, had tapped her cellphone and bedroom in an effort to spy on her. "It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison," Alex Vlasov, who worked on Britney's security team under Edan Yemini, said in an exclusive interview for the bombshell documentary. "And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially," he added.
But now it appears those allegations have been confirmed. Per Page Six, after thoroughly debriefing and interviewing Vlasov, former FBI special agent Sherine Ebadi deemed Vlasov to be a "highly credible" witness and claimed in a court declaration that Britney's father, Jamie, had indeed "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney's] privacy and civil liberties." According to Ebadi, "Mr. Vlasov was tasked with reviewing the monitored content and relaying that information through Yemini to [Jamie]." Ebadi added, "Sometimes, Mr. Vlasov provided information on [Britney's] monitored communications directly to [Jamie]." But it doesn't end there. Ebadi also claimed that James' prying continued, even long after he stepped down from being Britney's conservator in 2019. "According to Mr. Vlasov, Black Box sent [Britney's] personal communications to [Jamie] at his explicit request," Ebadi continued, some of which included Britney's "therapy notes or text messages." RUH-ROH.