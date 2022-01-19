Experts Get Candid About Britney Spears' Legal Chances Of Shutting Down Jamie Lynn - Exclusive

UPDATE: On January 19, Britney's lawyer filed a cease and desist against Jamie Lynn, alleging the star made "misleading or outrageous claims" about his client.

The feud between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears has escalated as the younger Spears sister promotes her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," with two fighting it out on social media over Jamie Lynn's headline-making claims.

On January 15, Jamie Lynn begged her big sister to end their feud in an Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). After Jamie Lynn's plea for peace, Britney turned up the heat in the family feud with her most intense rant yet. Britney's long post was a little hard to follow, but the singer hit back at Jamie Lynn's claims about an incident with their mother, writing, "Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split, and she was more messed up than anything !!!!" Britney ended her Instagram post by writing: "I'm sorry, Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces !!!!!"

It's safe to say that Britney is angry at her little sister, Jamie Lynn. But if the superstar singer wants to shut down her sister by slapping Jamie Lynn with a lawsuit, her chances of winning in court might be slim, as two legal experts detailed to Nicki Swift.