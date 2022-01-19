Experts Get Candid About Britney Spears' Legal Chances Of Shutting Down Jamie Lynn - Exclusive
UPDATE: On January 19, Britney's lawyer filed a cease and desist against Jamie Lynn, alleging the star made "misleading or outrageous claims" about his client.
The feud between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears has escalated as the younger Spears sister promotes her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," with two fighting it out on social media over Jamie Lynn's headline-making claims.
On January 15, Jamie Lynn begged her big sister to end their feud in an Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). After Jamie Lynn's plea for peace, Britney turned up the heat in the family feud with her most intense rant yet. Britney's long post was a little hard to follow, but the singer hit back at Jamie Lynn's claims about an incident with their mother, writing, "Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split, and she was more messed up than anything !!!!" Britney ended her Instagram post by writing: "I'm sorry, Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces !!!!!"
It's safe to say that Britney is angry at her little sister, Jamie Lynn. But if the superstar singer wants to shut down her sister by slapping Jamie Lynn with a lawsuit, her chances of winning in court might be slim, as two legal experts detailed to Nicki Swift.
Experts say Spears' celebrity status would make it harder to sue
Beverly Hills entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian talked to Nicki Swift exclusively about Britney Spear's chances if she wanted to stop Jamie Lynn from talking to the press via a lawsuit. "Britney Spears would have to convince a court that she has a strong enough case to warrant getting what's called an injunction — a legal term that simply refers to an order to stop doing something," Ahouraian explained. "This is unlikely to happen." Ahouraian has represented some of the top producers, actors, and writers in Hollywood, and says that if Britney should decide to take a legal route to stop Jamie Lynn from talking, her status as a celebrity makes a defamation lawsuit harder.
The Hollywood legal expert told Nicki Swift, "A celebrity who brings a defamation claim has to show that not only is the statement untrue, but that it was said with 'actual malice.'" Ahouraian explained,"The law makes a distinction between public figures and private individuals. A public figure is someone who seeks or places themselves in the limelight, the idea being that when you do, you understand you will be subject to a certain level of scrutiny and attention, some of which won't be good and may not even be true."
Family law attorney Brent Kaspar of Kaspar Lugay LLP agreed, stating, "That's defamation based on libel. It's difficult to prove because you have to show damages. You can easily prove the statement was made, but the hard part is proving monetary damage from it."