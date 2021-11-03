What's Really Going On With Britney Spears And Her Mom?

Britney Spears fans have been waiting for the pop star to unleash on her family and those who have caused her pain over the past several years of her life. And while many believe that Spears will eventually participate in a documentary or write her own memoir, she's been giving them tidbits on Instagram over the past few months. In an effort to end her 13-year conservatorship, Spears spoke out in open court on June 23, telling Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she feels her father has used the conservatorship to have complete control over her life, this according to the full transcript of the hearing, provided by CNN.

Although Spears said that her family "did nothing" to help her during her conservatorship, the only person that she called out, specifically, was her dad. There have been a lot of questions surrounding Spears' relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, but the "Piece of Me" singer has been rather vague, only sending hints about what's been going on with her other family members — until now. Keep reading to find out what Britney had to say about her mom.