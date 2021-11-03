What's Really Going On With Britney Spears And Her Mom?
Britney Spears fans have been waiting for the pop star to unleash on her family and those who have caused her pain over the past several years of her life. And while many believe that Spears will eventually participate in a documentary or write her own memoir, she's been giving them tidbits on Instagram over the past few months. In an effort to end her 13-year conservatorship, Spears spoke out in open court on June 23, telling Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she feels her father has used the conservatorship to have complete control over her life, this according to the full transcript of the hearing, provided by CNN.
Although Spears said that her family "did nothing" to help her during her conservatorship, the only person that she called out, specifically, was her dad. There have been a lot of questions surrounding Spears' relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, but the "Piece of Me" singer has been rather vague, only sending hints about what's been going on with her other family members — until now. Keep reading to find out what Britney had to say about her mom.
Britney Spears opened up about her mother in an Instagram post
On November 2, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share some details about people in her life, including her mother, according to the Daily Mail. In the now-deleted post, Spears revealed that her mom has been "concerned" now that Britney is smiling again. In a bit of a sarcastic rant, Spears wrote, "Hi. My name is Britney Spears. Nice to finally meet you!" In the sentences that followed, Britney revealed that, while her dad may have been in charge of her conservatorship over the past 13 years, it was actually her mother's idea. "I will never get those years back," Britney wrote, adding, "she secretly ruined my life."
And then? Britney unleashed. "And yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it," Britney said, referring to her former business manager. According to Page Six, Taylor and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group have been brought up in all three Britney documentaries that were released in 2021. Taylor has been accused of being in cahoots with Jamie Spears when it comes to taking advantage of the pop star. "Take your whole, 'I have no idea what's doing on' attitude and go f*** yourself," Britney's Instagram caption continued, seemingly singling out her mother. "You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me," she concluded.