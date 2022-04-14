Pat Sajak's Awkward Question To Vanna White Sparks Chatter

Pat Sajak and Vanna White both started on "Wheel of Fortune" in the early '80s and became icons on the game show together. The social atmosphere was much different when the duo originally began working on "Wheel," as Sajak once admitted that he and White used to sneak out for cocktails during breaks in filming. "So Vanna and I would go across and have two or three or six [drinks] and then come and do the last shows and have trouble recognizing the alphabet," the famed host said on ESPN's "Highly Questionable" in 2012.

Although Sajak gave up drinking on the show long ago, he still occasionally lets a comment slip that rubbed viewers the wrong way. In 2021, Sajak came under fire for seemingly mocking a contestant's lisp by responding, "I thee," instead of "I see," per Pop Culture. That drew the ire of several viewers. "Thanks for making fun of people with a lisp on tonight's show you arrogant overpaid jerk – Pat Sajak," one tweeted at the time. "#PatSajakSucks How snide are you if you make fun of someone with a lisp," another disgruntled viewer wrote.

The "Wheel" host came under scrutiny again in March when a contestant told a story about having their toe reattached, and Sajak referred to the story as "pointless," per the New York Post. One fan called the long-time TV personality "cold-blooded" on Twitter. A month later, Sajak was in hot water once again, but this time it was for an interaction with his co-host.