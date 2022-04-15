Kenedi Anderson Returns To Social Media After Dramatic American Idol Exit

Though still in the early days of the show's landmark 20th anniversary season, "American Idol" viewers are still stunned by the sudden departure of one of its frontrunners. On April 11, Ryan Seacrest announced on the show that the contestant who knocked all the judges socks off and earned herself a Platinum Ticket, Kenedi Anderson, had decided to quit the show.

Kenedi auditioned for "Idol" in the March 6 episode, singing Lady Gaga's hit "Applause" for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, while accompanying herself on the piano. All three judges were blown away. Bryan said, "You might be the biggest star we've ever seen," while Richie said, "You've answered our prayers." Perry made hilarious facial expressions as she marveled at Kenedi's audition, and said in shock, "I don't know how you haven't been recruited yet." All three gave her a standing ovation, and a Platinum Ticket, allowing Kenedi to go straight to the duets round of the competition in Hollywood.

But after she sang a moving cover of Christina Perri's "Human," Seacrest announced that Kenedi had left the competition. Though Kenedi explained on Instagram that she had to leave "for personal reasons," thanking the "Idol" cast, crew, and contestants, and her fans, for their support, she hasn't given more details about her reasons for leaving. That is, until her latest return to social media, which some fans are taking as a clue about her next steps.