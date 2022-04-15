Chad L. Coleman Is Ready To Jump Into A Superhero Project - Exclusive

Throughout a professional acting career beginning in the early 1990s, Chad L. Coleman boasts an extensive roster of screen roles as eclectic as it is impressive. Coleman's many, many roles range from fan-favorite Tyreese on "The Walking Dead," to Dennis "Cutty" Wise on HBO's "The Wire" (deemed to be the best TV show of the 21st century by BBC Culture), to Fred Johnson in sci-fi hit "The Expanse."

Coleman is now expanding his talents into a whole other realm by launching the "Humble Hollywood Podcast with Chad." In it, he's joined by co-hosts Dawn Noel and Eden Sharon to engage in conversation with a wide variety of guests, ranging from some of Coleman's former co-stars from his various television and film projects to the likes of Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, astronaut Dan Tani, and more.

Even with a bright future ahead, there are still some previous performances that fans are still not over. Among Coleman's many roles is villain Tobias Church in The CW's "Arrow," and in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, he expressed his openness to appearing in further superhero-themed projects.