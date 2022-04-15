The Controversy Surrounding Heidi Montag's Odd Instagram Ad Explained

Heidi Montag is never one to shy away from controversy. The reality star rose to fame after starring in "The Hills," a show all about the young and fabulous living in Los Angeles. She went on to film the series until 2010, but continued to make headlines for her questionable behavior. For one, her response when asked by Vogue about the lack of diversity in "The Hills: New Beginnings" raised quite a few eyebrows. She replied (per Page Six), "I mean Audrina [Patridge] has darker hair. I feel like Mischa [Barton] has darker hair." It's also hard to forget when Montag ate raw liver on Instagram, saying, "You definitely get used to it." Now, Montag's latest Instagram post has caused another stir on the internet.

On April 11, Montag posted a photo from a campaign for S1NGLES Jeans, and people lost it. The supposed new denim company offers single-use jeans "made from a proprietary blend of form-fitting cotton and recycled plastic," according to the brand's website, per Page Six. "The beauty of S1NGLES is that you only wear them once," the site reads. "When you're done with them, you throw them away and wear a new pair. It's that simple." The reaction to Montag's post was overwhelmingly negative, and understandably so, since single-use jeans would be hugely detrimental to our already declining environment. "I'm so embarrassed for you," one IG user commented. "This product is disgusting."

But it turns out, Montag's controversial campaign was just a clever marketing ploy.