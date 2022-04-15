Tom Brady Has A Very Specific Ask Of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has his eyes on Twitter, and if he gets the rare opportunity to acquire it — Tom Brady has a specific request.

The Tesla CEO already has a 9.2% stake in Twitter, but now, he wants all of it. According to CNN Business, Musk reached out to the chair of the Twitter board, Bret Taylor, with an offer almost too hard to resist. The billionaire entrepreneur wants to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share, in cash, which values the company at a whopping $41.4 billion dollars. "Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," he said in a letter directed at Taylor. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it."

Twitter announced in a press release that they received an "unsolicited and non-binding proposal" from Musk. They also added that they "will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders." Therefore, with everyone at the edge of their seats in anticipation of whether the platform will sell or not, Brady has already put in for a favor from Musk.