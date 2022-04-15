The Important Lesson Jessica Simpson Is Learning From Her Daughter

Maxwell Drew is one bundle of self-confidence. "My oldest daughter ... teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," Jessica Simpson told People in April. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it." Maxwell isn't afraid to be inventive with her fashion choices and doesn't care what others think. "Her intuition is unreal. She truly loves herself," Simpson gushed.

Besides, seeing her daughter grow up to feel confident in her own skin has shown the pop star and businesswoman a thing or two about the importance of setting the right example for young girls. "I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves," she added.

Simpson began to pay attention to how her actions might impact her child when she was still pregnant with Maxwell and the press kept on commenting on her body, she told Women's Health in 2013. The hardest part, however, was realizing she was also punishing herself for failing to fulfill society's unjust expectations. Simpson started trying to change her mindset right away. "Raising Maxwell makes me realize that I don't want her to see me beat myself up for things like food choices or numbers on a scale," she said. "I don't want her to learn anything like that from me."