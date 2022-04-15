90 Day Fiance's Steven Frend And Olga Koshimbetova Have Big News To Share
Like so many couples on TLC's "90 Day Fiance" and its many spinoffs, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova have seen their share of challenges. The couple first appeared on the popular reality show in Season 6, in 2018, after their whirlwind month-and-a-half romance resulted in her pregnancy. The two met while Russian-born Koshimbetova was vacationing in Maryland, while Frend was working at the beach town near his hometown, per Us Weekly. The couple was thrust into a long-distance relationship, as Koshimbetova returned to Russia for her pregnancy while Frend stayed in the U.S.
Since Frend's father died when he was 7, per InTouch, he knew he wanted to be a father to his child, leading him to begin the K-1 visa process. Frend traveled to Russia for the April 2018 birth of their son Alex, then the new family moved back to the States. They made their union official with their marriage in August 2019 (per InTouch).
Fans love to keep up with Frend and Koshimbetova, even if they sometimes criticize him for his behavior. Though Frend and Koshimbetova split temporarily in October 2020, the couple reconciled in March 2021, and moved to Queens, New York, in October last year. Life keeps moving forward for the young lovers, and they now have another big announcement.
Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova are having another baby
Reconciled and enjoying their new life in New York City, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova make a beautiful family with their young son Alex, who is now 4. On April 12, they announced a big addition to their family. "We had found out some interesting news recently," Frend posted on Instagram, with a photo of the family holding photos of a sonogram. He accented the post with "boy or girl?" and a pensive emoji, and the hashtags #newborn, #family, and #SURPRISE." Koshimbetova posted a similar photo on her Instagram, also writing, "Baby number 2!!! boy or a girl?"
Adoring comments from their followers instantly poured in, with congratulations all around and some guesses about the baby's sex. "Congratulations, so happy for you. Girl?" fellow Russian "Before the 90 Days" star Varya Malina wrote on Koshimbetova's post. "Girl," guessed "90 Day" star Julia Trubkina, who is also from Russia. A fan left their prediction, saying, "#team boy we need a [buddy] for Alex." Another fan voiced their hopes for the couple on Frend's post, saying, "I'm hoping for a girl. Nothing like experiencing both. Congrats!" One user complimented Frend and Koshimbetova, writing, "My favorite couple from the show." While fans have weighed in on their preference, we're sure the K-1 couple will love their baby as much as they love Alex, no matter what. We wish them lots of happiness!