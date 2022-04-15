90 Day Fiance's Steven Frend And Olga Koshimbetova Have Big News To Share

Like so many couples on TLC's "90 Day Fiance" and its many spinoffs, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova have seen their share of challenges. The couple first appeared on the popular reality show in Season 6, in 2018, after their whirlwind month-and-a-half romance resulted in her pregnancy. The two met while Russian-born Koshimbetova was vacationing in Maryland, while Frend was working at the beach town near his hometown, per Us Weekly. The couple was thrust into a long-distance relationship, as Koshimbetova returned to Russia for her pregnancy while Frend stayed in the U.S.

Since Frend's father died when he was 7, per InTouch, he knew he wanted to be a father to his child, leading him to begin the K-1 visa process. Frend traveled to Russia for the April 2018 birth of their son Alex, then the new family moved back to the States. They made their union official with their marriage in August 2019 (per InTouch).

Fans love to keep up with Frend and Koshimbetova, even if they sometimes criticize him for his behavior. Though Frend and Koshimbetova split temporarily in October 2020, the couple reconciled in March 2021, and moved to Queens, New York, in October last year. Life keeps moving forward for the young lovers, and they now have another big announcement.