The Tragic Death Of Dance Gavin Dance Bass Player Tim Feerick

Dance Gavin Dance bass player Tim Feerick died on April 13, with the band sharing the tragic news across their social media platforms. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," said a statement. It continued, "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss." Feerick was 34 years old and no details on the cause of death have been released as of this writing.

With a mix of punk, screamo, R&B, and jazz elements, Dance Gavin Dance is well known for its genre-bending rock music. The band was formed in 2005 at a time when bands like blink-182 and Green Day were dominating the airwaves. Since then, Dance Gavin Dance has released nine studio albums and now racks in over 1 million listeners a month on Spotify. Feerick's death came just as the band was about to kick off its tour on April 23 at Swanfest in Sacramento, California, and it's unclear how the devastating development will affect the group's plans.

Of course, the focus for many right now is honoring Feerick's life and legacy, which can be seen in an outpouring of messages on social media.