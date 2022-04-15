Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Checking In To Facility After Magic Mike Drama

A rep for Warner Bros. stressed that Thandiwe Newton left the movie of her own volition, denying rumors that Channing Tatum had used his authority as a producer to give her the boot after a heated argument with Newton caused him to storm off the set and temporarily shut down production, per The Guardian. A source previously told The Sun, "Everyone on set found [Newton] challenging to work with. ... She's always ranting and raving about something."

Now, Page Six is reporting that others working on the movie were more concerned than angered by Newton's behavior. "Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung," said one source. "There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated." Her team is reportedly trying to get her checked into a U.S. rehab facility so she can receive treatment for mental health issues, but she must agree to go.

Newton and her estranged husband, writer-director Ol Parker, were married for over two decades and share three children together. According to i news, it was Parker who found out that a director was showing a video of Newton that was sexual in nature to other people without her consent. "We've both had a degree of pain in our lives," Newton said of her marriage in a 2011 InStyle UK interview (via Female First). "We don't expect to be happy every day."

