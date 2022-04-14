Rumors Are Swirling About Thandiwe Newton, Channing Tatum, And Will Smith's Slap

According to The Sun, "Westworld" actor Thandiwe Newton will no longer star in the third installment of the male stripping franchise, "Magic Mike." Newton and Channing Tatum, the leading star of "Magic Mike's Last Dance," supposedly got into a heated argument about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars within the first days of filming the new blockbuster in London. The two actors reportedly became became "unimaginably vicious" over the conversation, which led Newton to be replaced on the film in early April 2022. Smith and Newton starred in "The Pursuit of Happyness" together, IMDb noted.

Amid Newton's forced exit, Salma Hayek, is now cast as the main female lead in the third "Magic Mike" installment, reported Variety. On April 13, a spokesperson for the movie's production company said that Newton left on her own terms, having "made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters." However, initial reports claimed that Newton and Tatum's heated debate about the infamous Oscar smackdown led her to be fired, per TheSun.

Let's look at what went into Newton and Tatum's fight on the set of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" that has everyone talking.