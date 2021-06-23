Inside Salma Hayek's Marriage

Salma Hayek is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The Mexican-American actor who got her start in telenovelas made a name for herself because of her versatile acting talent, which she's put to use in TV shows, dramas, and big-budget Hollywood films. Despite having gotten her acting start during the late 1980s, Hayek didn't really see a breakthrough in Hollywood until she played Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biopic "Frida," which she both starred in and served as a producer and choreographer, according to IMDb. Hayek went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for the role of Kahlo.

Since the critically acclaimed "Frida," Hayek has proven her dramatic prowess even more with a variety of roles in different projects. From "30 Rock" to the upcoming Marvel's "Eternals," Hayek has shown that she's one of the most dynamic and adaptable actors in Hollywood right now. "I had an acting teacher who once told me that you could never really create from comfort," Hayek told Oprah Winfrey during a 2003 interview for O Magazine. "To do well as an actress, you have to push yourself to the edge. When you're comfortable, you're still on your ass."

Hayek has definitely pushed herself to the edge as a professional, but what about her personal life? Read on to find out more about her marriage to François-Henri Pinault.