The Real Reason Salma Hayek Wasn't Cast In Two Big Films

Salma Hayek is opening up about her new role as Ajak in Marvel's "Eternals" and how the groundbreaking role came as a shock. "I'm so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls... this is OUR time!!!!" wrote Hayek back in July 2019 upon announcing she would be taking over the male character.

Almost two years later, the actor is admitting to Variety that "it never crossed [her] mind to be in a Marvel movie." Hayek, who was 54 at the time of the May 2021 interview, thought her time had passed to be cast in a Marvel film. "I guess that I thought that boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock," said the actor. "It's kind of hard to be an action hero if you're Mexican. It's really hard to be an action hero if you're a Mexican and a woman. But to be an action hero, being Mexican, a woman, and my age, it felt like they were punking me."

Hayek further opened up to Variety about the roadblocks she faced in getting cast throughout her career — not just in action movies, but in comedies as well.