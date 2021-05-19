Salma Hayek Reveals Scary Details About Her COVID-19 Experience

Salma Hayek experienced a near-fatal case of COVID-19. In her recent Variety cover story, the "Desperado" star revealed that she suffered from the virus early on in the pandemic. Hayek had a serious diagnosis, but she decided to seek treatment and keep to herself in her London home. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," she told the outlet. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home."

According to Variety, "Hayek spent about seven weeks isolated in a room of the house. At one point, she was put on oxygen. She still hasn't fully regained the energy she once had." That being said, per the outlet she's since returned to work.

Hayek has several projects in the works. Not only will she be starring as Ajak in Marvel's "Eternals," but she is also flexing her action chops in "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, which is the sequel to 2017's "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and is set to be released in June 2021, per Deadline. Not to mention Hayek is sharing the big screen with Lady Gaga and actor Adam Driver in Ridley Scott's buzzed-about "House of Gucci," which just wrapped its Italian production in early May, per Harper's Bazaar. It's a good thing that Hayek has recovered from her illness and is doing better, because where would Hollywood be without her?