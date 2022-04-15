Meghan Markle Just Scored Major Points With Fans
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting smiles on people's faces during their latest international trip. The couple is attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, but stopped in London to catch up with an important member of Harry's family. BBC reports that Harry and Meghan quietly visited Queen Elizabeth on Maundy Thursday ahead of her 96th birthday on April 21. Royal watchers know that the monarch pulled out of the service amid speculation that she was having mobility issues.
In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had managed to keep their visit to the queen a secret, until a bus of tourists reportedly spotted them at the Windsor grounds, The Sun reported. "I couldn't believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back," one visitor claimed. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the outlet about the supposed moment, "After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor."
However, their stay was short, and they soon jetted off to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games which Harry founded in 2014. The duke and duchess had not even attended their first event when Meghan's generosity had many parents reaching for their tissues.
Meghan shows compassion for a mom and her baby
En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn. Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm. pic.twitter.com/mVDbg0sSgH— Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 15, 2022
Meghan Markle looked sensational in an all-white suit when she and Prince Harry attended the welcome reception in The Hague, the Netherlands. Per Daily Mail, she accessorized her double-breasted Valentino suit with the same diamond earrings she wore to her wedding, as well as her wedding shoes. The outlet also reported that she wore a camel-colored coat over the ensemble earlier in the day.
That chic coat came in handy when Meghan was walking over to the venue along with participants of the Invictus Games and their loved ones, which included a fellow mom holding a baby. Royal biographer Omid Scobie explained in a tweet, "Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm." Scobie also attached a clip of the parent walking and smiling alongside Meghan.
As one might expect, the kind gesture was a hit with fans. "I adore Meghan even more," one person tweeted. "She's so freaking sweet." Someone else said, "A good mother is a good mother to everyone's child." While another commenter gushed, "This is what authenticity looks like. Women supporting women in the moment." Yep, it's clear Meghan really impressed folks with this small act of kindness.