Meghan Markle Just Scored Major Points With Fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting smiles on people's faces during their latest international trip. The couple is attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, but stopped in London to catch up with an important member of Harry's family. BBC reports that Harry and Meghan quietly visited Queen Elizabeth on Maundy Thursday ahead of her 96th birthday on April 21. Royal watchers know that the monarch pulled out of the service amid speculation that she was having mobility issues.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had managed to keep their visit to the queen a secret, until a bus of tourists reportedly spotted them at the Windsor grounds, The Sun reported. "I couldn't believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back," one visitor claimed. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the outlet about the supposed moment, "After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor."

However, their stay was short, and they soon jetted off to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games which Harry founded in 2014. The duke and duchess had not even attended their first event when Meghan's generosity had many parents reaching for their tissues.