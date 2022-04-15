Amy Schumer's Oscars Backlash Was More Serious Than We Thought

The 94th annual Academy Awards was arguably one of the most eventful ceremonies in Oscars history, as it was largely overshadowed by a series of controversial moments. Of course, we're talking about when Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. However, Rock's remark wasn't the only joke from the evening that arguably fell flat.

Case in point: Many were confused when comedian Amy Schumer — who hosted the show alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes — positioned herself in the audience next to Jesse Plemons, and pretended not to recognize Plemons' wife, actor Kirsten Dunst. During the bit, Schumer joked that Dunst was a "seat filler," meaning she was saving the seat for an actual celebrity. She guided Dunst away from the table, joking with Plemons, "You're married to that seat filler?" Of course, Schumer meant no harm — and when some critics accused her of malice, she responded on her Instagram Stories, quipping (via Page Six), "Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Now, Schumer has revealed the backlash was worse than we originally suspected — and that she received some terrifying threats.