The Truth About Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Pleading Guilty To A Stabbing

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, found herself in a world of trouble when she got into a physical altercation with another woman at the home of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again on April 4, 2020. According to TMZ, Mayweather, who was dating the YoungBoy at the time, was arrested in Houston for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The outlet reports that upon arriving at YoungBoy's home, Mayweather found the "No Switch" rapper with Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, and a violent altercation quickly ensued, wherein Mayweather allegedly charged Jacobs with a kitchen knife and stabbed her.

After the fight, Jacobs, who shares a child with YoungBoy, took to social media and detailed the attack, which she said left her with limited use of her right arm. "I wish I could've showed ya'll how I pick up something I can't even pick up nothing," Jacobs said on Instagram Live. Mayweather was ultimately released on $30,000 bond and ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Jacobs, her home, or her child's daycare facility, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Now, nearly two years after the incident, Mayweather has entered a plea to the criminal charge.