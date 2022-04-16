The Truth About Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Pleading Guilty To A Stabbing
Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, found herself in a world of trouble when she got into a physical altercation with another woman at the home of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again on April 4, 2020. According to TMZ, Mayweather, who was dating the YoungBoy at the time, was arrested in Houston for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The outlet reports that upon arriving at YoungBoy's home, Mayweather found the "No Switch" rapper with Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, and a violent altercation quickly ensued, wherein Mayweather allegedly charged Jacobs with a kitchen knife and stabbed her.
After the fight, Jacobs, who shares a child with YoungBoy, took to social media and detailed the attack, which she said left her with limited use of her right arm. "I wish I could've showed ya'll how I pick up something I can't even pick up nothing," Jacobs said on Instagram Live. Mayweather was ultimately released on $30,000 bond and ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Jacobs, her home, or her child's daycare facility, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Now, nearly two years after the incident, Mayweather has entered a plea to the criminal charge.
Yaya Mayweather cuts a deal
The 2020 altercation between Yaya Mayweather and the mother of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's child, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, was messy to say the least. Mayweather, who was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the attack, has officially plead guilty for her involvement in the stabbing attack.
"We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State," Mayweather's attorney Kent Shaffer said in a statement to People. "The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed." According to the outlet, Mayweather's probation may require her to complete community service and pay restitution fees. Not too shabby, considering the boxing star's daughter was looking at 20 years in prison for her role in stabbing Jacobs.
Mayweather and YoungBoy continued their troubled relationship after the attack. The pair even welcomed their first child together, Kentrell Jr., in January 2021 but have since ended their courtship. Mayweather confirmed her relationship status in a story slide on Instagram, writing, "I can't have no relationship cause the way my chest and stomach is set up... Ion like dat. Yea that's why I'll just stay single."