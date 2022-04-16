EJ Johnson Stuns In A Silver Gown At An Event Honoring His Famous Dad

Three syllables. Fab. U. Lous. Another three syllables. E. J. Johnson. Throw them together, and what have you got? Fabulous EJ Johnson – and he showed why he's exactly that while attending an event for his famous dad, none other than basketball legend, Magic Johnson, on April 14. In case you didn't know, EJ has always been fabulous, dah-ling, and has served up some seriously show stopping looks over the years. Case and point? That stunning sheer black number he wore to an Hermès fashion show in 2017 or that time he put us all to shame with his super chic street style by rocking a high slit with knee-high heeled boots while out in Beverly Hills in 2016.

It's no wonder then that "The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" star is a total fashion icon. Super rich EJ told The New York Times in 2017 that he started learning about fashion from his mom, Cookie Johnson, when he was super young and started playing in her closet — and he has big ideas for the fashion industry. "I don't think the fashion world has made any type of major huge strides, where we need to start commending anybody yet. They should probably start highlighting people who are doing it in the streets, as opposed to whatever celebrity they're putting in a skirt for five seconds just for publicity," he said.

But back to that April 14 outfit, because this is a glam look you need to see.