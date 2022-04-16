The Heartbreaking Reason Jerry O'Connell Is Apologizing To A Former Co-Star

Jerry O'Connell first crossed paths with Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, and Corey Feldman in the mid-1980s, when they co-starred in the Stephen King-inspired "Stand by Me." With their poignant performances, the boys, whose ages ranged from 11 to 14, gave us one of the most beloved coming-of-age classics of the decade. Director Rob Reiner knew that the film's success depended on how well O'Connell, Wheaton, Phoenix, and Feldman gelled together, so he ensured the boys bonded before they started shooting, The New York Times reported in 1986.

To achieve his goal, Reiner gathered the young actors in a hotel room in Oregon and had them play games. "If it wasn't for Rob, the acting wouldn't have been half as good," O'Connell said. As a result, the quartet became friends. "When you saw the four of us being comrades, that was real life, not acting," Wheaton said. However, the young Wheaton also had darker reasons to identify with his character, Gordie, a 12-year-old boy living with negligent parents.

In 2021, Wheaton opened up about how his own experience at home shaped his breakthrough performance. As it turns out, Wheaton become an actor because his parents forced him into it, he told Yahoo!. "Through a combination of an incredible emotional abuse from my father and a lot of manipulation, using me, from my mother, it really put me in that place," he said. O'Connell was just a kid and aware of his friend's personal situation, but he still regrets not doing more.