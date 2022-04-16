Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Once Turned Down Michael Jordan

Garcelle Beauvais' new book "Love Me as I Am" is causing a stir. In the memoir, Garcelle details the story of her life and her time on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" franchise. In fact, she told USA Today that working on the show was life-changing for her. "You can't fathom how popular this show is. I've done amazing things throughout my career and worked with some incredible people, but I've never got more attention than the announcement of me joining 'Beverly Hills.'"

Therefore, it's no wonder that Garcelle used her "RHOBH" platform to promote her book. The star took to Instagram on April 10 and posted a scene from the Season 12 "RHOBH" trailer. In the clip, she throws it down with Erika Jayne. "I don't have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own!" she tells the "Pretty Mess" singer. "The Real" co-host then captioned her video, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm." Erika's clapback, however, was epic. She took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of herself trashing Garcelle's memoir, Us Weekly noted. She also tweeted, "Don't use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends."

And according to Garcelle's new autobiography, she knows a lot of famous people, including legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. But as it turns out, the two have apparently known each other for a very long time.