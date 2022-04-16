Natasha Lyonne Opens Up About Her Split From Fred Armisen

Staying in their own — swimming — lanes. Natasha Lyonne has officially revealed that she and long-time boyfriend Fred Armisen have split.

The two first sparked romance rumors back in 2014. At the time, they were seen at a celebration following the Emmy Awards at the Chateau Marmont, where sources said the pair "shared kisses and were very cozy together," per People. Since then, Armisen and the "Russian Doll" star chose to keep their romance under wraps and away from the public eye. But in 2019, Lyonne let fans into their relationship as she revealed how she first met Armisen. Through Lyonne's friendship with Maya Rudolph, Rudolph and Armisen stopped by Lyonne's apartment one day. Dramatically relaxing in a silk robe, with sunglasses on inside and smoking when they stopped by, Lynonne handed Armisen a book, signed it, and told him "Happy Birthday," per Glamour. From that moment on, the two enjoyed a quiet yet steady romance, splitting their time between Lyonne's residence in Manhattan and Armisen's in Los Angeles.

But now, Lyonne is once again letting fans into their relationship, only this time opening up about how the pandemic and swimming ended up pulling these two in separate directions.