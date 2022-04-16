Bam Margera's Legal Drama With Johnny Knoxville Takes An Unexpected Turn

With the distinct opening guitar riff of "Corona" by the Minutemen, a different type of reality show entered the new millennium. "Jackass" debuted on MTV in 2000 with the simple premise of watching grown men hit each other, perform stunts, and any other type of physical comedy just for laughs. A defining show of the early aughts, the series ran for three seasons at the helm of co-creator and leader Johnny Knoxville, per IMDb. The supporting cast also became stars, which spawned multiple spin-off series. "Wildboyz" starred Chris Pontius and Steve-O traveling around the world and produced even more episodes than "Jackass." Meanwhile, cameras followed skateboarder Bam Margera and his wild antics for five seasons of "Viva La Bam." Margera also had his own miniseries, "Bam's Unholy Union," which followed the lead up to his wedding to fiancé Missy.

More than just goofing around on TV, all the characters used big-budget studio money to take their pranks to the big screen. "Jackass: The Movie" premiered in 2002, followed by multiple sequels culminating in the 2010 film "Jackass: 3D." Eventually, it appeared the guys were aging out of pranks and social norms were evolving, perhaps ending the franchise. Especially after one of the main members of the crew, Ryan Dunn, died in a 2011 drunk driving accident.

Then, a gray-haired Johnny Knoxville announced the gang was returning for a final movie, "Jackass Forever." Margera, who was slated to be in the film but was eventually cut, subsequently sued Knoxville, per Variety.