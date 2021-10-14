Details About Bam Margera's Disturbing 911 Call Controversy Explained
Bam Margera rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the "Jackass" franchise. Originally airing on MTV from 2000 to 2002, Margera — alongside the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and many others — earned a cult following through their absurd stunts and slapstick comedy. Over the next decade, the gang would go on to release several films and spawn multiple television spin-offs, including "Wildboyz" and "Viva La Bam."
In August 2011, fellow cast member and best friend of Margera's, Ryan Dunn, was tragically killed in a car accident that also took the life of "Jackass" production assistant Zachary Hartwell. The Daily Star reported that Dunn was driving at 130 mph with a blood-alcohol level of .196, which is twice the legal limit in the state of Pennsylvania. It was an incident that Margera recalls as "the worst phone call I've ever gotten in my life," adding that he'd "never lost anybody that I care about and it's my best friend."
Since then, Margera has endured a number of rehab stints for alcoholism, which stemmed from his early "Jackass" days and beyond. His most recent rehab run began in September when police were alerted about an "emotionally disturbed person," per Page Six. Now, harrowing details have come to light regarding that specific 911 call that landed Margera in rehab once more.
Bam Margera's alleged drug use led to him attacking a woman
Shocking details of the 911 call that ultimately landed Bam Margera back in rehab have now surfaced. According to Page Six, the caller, who was allegedly at the hotel for a "pick-up order," revealed to police that "They're doing cocaine in the room," without mentioning specific names. Inside the room were reportedly Margera, a sex worker, and Margera's "minder" (his caretaker, essentially).
The story took an even darker turn when Margera allegedly attacked a female in the room, with the caller noting, "He attacked her, grabbed her breast, and she said she thinks he tore her implant," adding that Margera was "really highly intoxicated" at the time. The caller also speculated that Margera was "in severe psychosis" given his "long history of mental illness" and how "he's escaped from three treatment centers in the last two months."
A rep for Margera lambasted the phone call, telling the outlet it was "demonstrably and utterly false." The rep went on to note it was Margera's aunt, a 65-year-old woman who is "clean and sober," who was present with him in the hotel room and that police "made no charges whatsoever against him." The rep speculated the call was "likely made by people who have an ax to grind against Bam in his lawsuit against Paramount" as "there are multi-million dollars at stake because of the abuse Bam faced at the hands of Paramount, and... Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine and others."