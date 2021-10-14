Details About Bam Margera's Disturbing 911 Call Controversy Explained

Bam Margera rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the "Jackass" franchise. Originally airing on MTV from 2000 to 2002, Margera — alongside the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and many others — earned a cult following through their absurd stunts and slapstick comedy. Over the next decade, the gang would go on to release several films and spawn multiple television spin-offs, including "Wildboyz" and "Viva La Bam."

In August 2011, fellow cast member and best friend of Margera's, Ryan Dunn, was tragically killed in a car accident that also took the life of "Jackass" production assistant Zachary Hartwell. The Daily Star reported that Dunn was driving at 130 mph with a blood-alcohol level of .196, which is twice the legal limit in the state of Pennsylvania. It was an incident that Margera recalls as "the worst phone call I've ever gotten in my life," adding that he'd "never lost anybody that I care about and it's my best friend."

Since then, Margera has endured a number of rehab stints for alcoholism, which stemmed from his early "Jackass" days and beyond. His most recent rehab run began in September when police were alerted about an "emotionally disturbed person," per Page Six. Now, harrowing details have come to light regarding that specific 911 call that landed Margera in rehab once more.