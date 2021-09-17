Bam Margera's Wife Just Made A Shocking Move Regarding Their Son
Brandon Cole Margera, aka Bam Margera, is a well-known skateboarder, reality TV star, and filmmaker but the role he is truly known for is being one of the original daredevil stars in the hit TV show, "Jackass".
"Jackass" was originally called "Camp Kill Yourself" and it comprised six people, including boundary-pushing Margera who wrote, directed, and produced the show. "CKY" showed a group of friends performing cool skate tricks that increasingly became more dangerous, mixed in with various stunts and pranks, which eventually turned into what "Jackass" is today. "Jackass" originally ran on MTV for three seasons between October 2000 and February 2002, and since then it has spawned multiple spin-offs and features. Some of the spin-offs include other TV shows like "Viva La Bam," video games, and films like "Jackass Forever," set to release in February 2022.
Even though Margera is one of the original creators of the hit franchise "Jackass" and it created amazing career opportunities for him, the downside to all of that success are the legal troubles that plagued him for over a decade. One of the more recent and personal legal issues Margera is facing involves his wife Nicole Boyd and the son they share together. Read on to find out more.
Bam Margera's piling legal woes
Bam Margera is currently in a legal custody battle with his wife, Nicole Boyd, over their son, Phoenix Wolf according to TMZ. Boyd is seeking full custody against Margera but will allow him to have visitation rights if there's a monitor present that Boyd approves of. (Margera would be able to choose who the monitor will be, however.) This is an especially peculiar situation because Boyd has not filed divorce paperwork to end her eight-year marriage to Margera.
This is just the tip of the iceberg for Margera, who also has faced numerous other legal battles with co-creator of "Jackass" Johnny Knoxville and the other cast members. The most recent court documents show Margera suing Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks for their "inhumane treatment" by being forced to sign an agreement that Margera claims was "psychological torture."
As TMZ reported, Margera claims they pressured him into signing a "wellness agreement" while in rehab in 2019 so he can be included in the upcoming "Jackass Forever" film. The agreement reportedly mandated regular drug and alcohol tests due to his previous battles with his addictions. Margera also claims he had to take a cocktail of prescription drugs which made him feel depressed and tired, which also hindered his ability to travel and work. Margera also claims that he didn't have a fair chance to show the agreement to an attorney before signing.
