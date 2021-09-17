Bam Margera's Wife Just Made A Shocking Move Regarding Their Son

Brandon Cole Margera, aka Bam Margera, is a well-known skateboarder, reality TV star, and filmmaker but the role he is truly known for is being one of the original daredevil stars in the hit TV show, "Jackass".

"Jackass" was originally called "Camp Kill Yourself" and it comprised six people, including boundary-pushing Margera who wrote, directed, and produced the show. "CKY" showed a group of friends performing cool skate tricks that increasingly became more dangerous, mixed in with various stunts and pranks, which eventually turned into what "Jackass" is today. "Jackass" originally ran on MTV for three seasons between October 2000 and February 2002, and since then it has spawned multiple spin-offs and features. Some of the spin-offs include other TV shows like "Viva La Bam," video games, and films like "Jackass Forever," set to release in February 2022.

Even though Margera is one of the original creators of the hit franchise "Jackass" and it created amazing career opportunities for him, the downside to all of that success are the legal troubles that plagued him for over a decade. One of the more recent and personal legal issues Margera is facing involves his wife Nicole Boyd and the son they share together. Read on to find out more.