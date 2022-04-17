The Lost Movie Role That Had Kaley Cuoco Sobbing Her Eyes Out

Kaley Cuoco has had some huge wins in her television career. She spent 12 years starring on "The Big Bang Theory," and the CBS sitcom became so popular that she scored a raise in 2014, which saw her making $1 million per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Cuoco's net worth to be $100 million at the time of this writing.

Cuoco almost missed out on the role of Penny, the Cheesecake Factory waitress with dreams of making it big in Hollywood. When she first auditioned for "The Big Bang Theory," it was to play a character named Katie. "I was too young, which I love saying because I don't get to say that I'm too young anymore," Cuoco quipped to TV Insider in 2019. After the show underwent a major overhaul and the Katie character got a peppy makeover into Penny, Cuoco auditioned again and landed the part, possibly beating out future "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson to get it.

Cuoco would later create her own production company and cast herself in one of her first projects: the HBO series "The Flight Attendant." Her role as Cassie, an alcoholic airline stewardess who wakes up as a murder suspect, earned Cuoco her first Golden Globe nomination. She lost, but the show did score a second season. While she might be a beloved television icon, Cuoco also lost out on a movie role that she desperately wanted — and it wasn't another "Serial Ape-ist" sequel.