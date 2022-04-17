Netflix's Bling Empire Is Adding Two New Faces To The Cast

If you're a fan of Netflix, then there's a high chance you've seen the large selection of original reality shows. From "The Ultimatum" to "Too Hot To Handle," the streamer has become a haven for reality TV enthusiasts. In 2021, Netflix added another hit series to their catalogue with the mega-popular "Bling Empire." In the glamorous first season, viewers were introduced to a wealthy group of Asian-American socialites living in the posh neighborhoods of Beverly Hills.

While fans enjoyed the show's non-stop drama and luxurious soirees, it was the attractive and lovable cast that secured its dedicated fan base. Some of the fan favorite's of the series included Anna Shay, a socialite and the former heiress of Pacific Architects and Engineers, Kevin Kreider, a model and universal friend of the group, and philanthropist Christine Chiu and her husband, Gabriel.

With Season 2 of the hit series set to premiere on May 13, Netflix has revealed that two more wealthy cast members are set to join the larger-than-life series.