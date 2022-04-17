Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About The Medical Disorder That Haunts Her

Jennifer Aniston has always spoken candidly about her health issues. We all know that the "Friends" star loves her salads and prioritizes eating healthy and staying active, but she's also aware that no amount of diet or exercise can fix everything. In fact, she even revealed to People that she had to dial down the intensity of her workout routine after injuring her back in 2020.

Aniston spoke to InStyle about a different issue that was more cosmetic in nature in a 2011 interview: hair loss. It got so bad that she felt like it was necessary to chop off her famous tresses. "My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions," she said. "It was starting to look fake."

Aniston has also opened up about suffering from severe dry eye. In 2016, she told Health that she was overusing eye drops to keep her parched peepers from causing her near-constant misery. "It got to the point when I was using eye drops two to three times every hour to feel relief because it was so painful and so irritating and itchy," she said. The condition also began affecting her job, with the actor saying that it was making it difficult to read her lines, wear makeup, and pose in front of wind machines for photoshoots. Chronic dry eye isn't the only health issue that has majorly impacted her quality of life.