The Salad Jennifer Aniston Ate Every Day For A Decade Is Going Viral

Jennifer Aniston's famous "Friends" haircut seems to come up during almost every interview the actor does, but there's one topic that just might top it in terms of how often she gets asked about it: her eating habits.

Luckily for those curious about what's on the menu for "The Morning Show" star, she's willing to talk about what she piles on her plate, and we have learned that it doesn't involve potato chips. In a 2021 interview with InStyle, Aniston spoke about her snacking habits. "I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that's so annoying," she said. While that kind of willpower might be awe-inspiring, even Aniston has fallen prey to the allure of the fad diet. She told Yahoo! Food that she tried "the Grapefruit Diet" once, but leafy greens seem to be at the top of the list of her favorite healthy foods. In fact, she considered them a treat when she was dieting ahead of her role in the 2013 comedy "We're the Millers," which required her to perform a stripping scene.

"When I really wanted to have a cheat day I had to have a kale chip," Aniston told Access Hollywood, via E! News. You read that right — she savored a single baked kale leaf. Thankfully, Aniston's extremely restrictive diet never caught on, but one of her favorite leafy concoctions from back in the day has captured the attention of salad lovers on social media.