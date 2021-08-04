What Does Jennifer Aniston Eat When She's Stressed?

There's so much to be envious about when it comes to celebrities. They are rich, good-looking, and (while we're on the topic) often have seriously fit physiques. Of course, celebrity physiques are often unattainable due to the vast number of resources they have to get in shape — whether it be doing yoga, pilates, or lifting weights at the gym with a private trainer. Discipline takes money and a strong will, which is not attainable for everyone.

One celebrity who has plenty of resources to stay fit and seems to be taking advantage of them is Jennifer Aniston. The "Friends" star is known for her incredible body and ability to appear ageless. She has long been an advocate for practicing mindfulness and doing yoga, per Brydie, but more importantly, Aniston has a killer diet, which includes lots of protein and veggies to keep her energy going throughout the day.

However, have you ever wondered what Aniston eats when she's stressed? Luckily, we've got the answer for you below.