The Tragic Death Of George Carlin's Brother, Patrick

Patrick Carlin, brother of the late comedian George Carlin and writer of "The George Carlin Show," has died. He was 90 years old.

Kelly Carlin, Patrick's niece and daughter of George, took to Twitter to announce his death. "My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world," she wrote on April 17. "He's currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother. He was a philosopher & a tough mofo all wrapped up in one." Kelly told Variety that Patrick fiercely protected his brother when they were growing up in Manhattan. "Pat was the street fighter and my dad was the jester," she said. "He was my dad's hero. A lot of his thinking in the last 25 years of (George's) career were fed by and connected to Pat."

Unlike George, Patrick stayed away from the spotlight and mostly worked behind the scenes. As Deadline noted, he wrote for "The George Carlin Show" for one season and offered his voice in his brother's memoir, "Last Words." He was also an author of a handful of books, including "Highway 23: The Unrepentant," "Quien F!#kin' Sabe?," and "Quinn's Bar And Grill." But, while Patrick wasn't as prominent as George was, his brother often credited him for his profound influence in his life.