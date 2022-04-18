Blake Shelton's Newest Nickname Has Everyone Talking
Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton is shaping up to be quite the family man!
"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he famously confessed during an interview with KFROG's "The Ride with Kimo & Heather" about becoming a step-father to Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be," Shelton revealed. "I take it very serious, you know, but I also have a blast with it. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he added.
Perhaps, however, Shelton is relishing the role of fun step-parent a tad too much these days — so much so that he's even earned himself a new nickname. But what exactly is the nickname all about? The answer just might surprise you!
Blake Shelton is now the 'Easter Blakey'
Little bunny Blakey hopping through the forest?
Proud wifey Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account on April 17 to show off hubby Blake Shelton's Easter outfit — a head-to-toe pink bunny onesie complete with tall bunny ears and bunny footies to boot. "hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey," Stefani gushed in the caption of the post along with a video of Shelton walking down the hallway flanked by the family dogs. Stefani set the video to the tune of a classic children's song.
As one can imagine, shortly after it was posted, fans went wild over the video and Shelton's new nickname. "The most iconic easter blakey!!!!" one user wrote. Meanwhile, another penned, "He's a keeper!! I want a man to do that for my kids!!" along with four red heart emojis. Still, one fan wasn't so sure Shelton was as enthusiastic about the get-up. "That looks like the result of a long night of drinking and a lost bet," the user remarked. Perhaps Shelton and Stefani are due for a remix of their duet, "
Happy Hoppy Anywhere?"