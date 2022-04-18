Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Prove All The Haters Wrong

Good news for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fans! The couple has made their first public appearance together since a fashion blogger claimed that Rocky cheated on his pregnant superstar girlfriend, per Entertainment Tonight. In a since-deleted Tweet, blogger Louis Pisano initially claimed that Rocky had affair with Rihanna's shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. However, Pisano has apologized for starting the firestorm on the internet in the final weeks of the Fenty Beauty owner's pregnancy. The blogger stated, in part, "I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received, to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I have no excuse for it."

Muaddi also made sure to clarify her reputation and called Pisano's claims an "unfounded lie" in a statement posted to Twitter. Rihanna's shoe designer added, "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hr I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits."

Despite breakup and cheating rumors, it appears that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong. Although there hasn't been any official comment from the pop superstar and rapper, the couple is further proving the internet wrong, as they were seen arriving together in Barbados on April 15, reports Page Six.